Post-war oil development projects will boost the production capacity of Iraq’s Northern oil refineries to a record high of around 584,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), an official has said.

The North Refineries Company (NRC) is undertaking expansion projects at refineries in the Northern governorates as part of an overall scheme covering refining, gas and crude oil production, according to NRC’s Project manager Atta Al-Hamadani.

He told the official Iraqi News Agency on Wednesday that expansion of the refineries in the North-Central Saladin province will take their capacity to all-time high of 380,000 bpd while expansions are under way at refining units in the Central Kirkuk province and other governorates in North Iraq.

“The total production capacity of the refineries in the North will reach nearly 584,000 bpd…this is an unprecedented level in the Company’s history,” he added.

Iraqi officials said in 2023 refinery rehabilitation projects would boost the OPEC member’s total refining production to 1.26 million bpd at the end of 2024 and capacity is expected to surge after the completion of new refineries.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.