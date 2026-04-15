Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced that the Bin Omar Fast-Track Gas Investment Project is scheduled to commence actual operations by the end of April 2026.

The confirmation came from Izzat Saber Ismail, Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs, during a site inspection of the project’s final tie-in point at the North Rumaila NGL (Natural Gas Liquids) Plant.

He said the project is being delivered on an accelerated schedule through coordination between South Gas Company (SGC), the Oil Projects Company (SCOP), and the Basra Gas Company (BGC).

The project will produce:

·70 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of raw gas

·500–600 tonnes per day of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for domestic use

· Around 80 MMSCFD of dry gas for power plants

· More than 1,800 barrels per day of condensate

The project is a vital step toward maximising gas utilisation, reducing gas flaring, and supporting the electrical grid, according to the deputy minister.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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