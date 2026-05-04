ADES Holding Company has secured an offshore drilling services contract from Nigeria’s Seplat Energy, strengthening its presence in the African country.

The contract duration for the “Shelf Drilling Victory” rig is two years and valued at 347.6 million Saudi riyals ($92.7 million), according to the company’s statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The contract value includes mobilissation and demobilisation fees, as well as ADES’s local partner’s share.

Operations for the rig are expected to commence in the second half of 2026, following its current campaign in Nigeria.

The contract includes optional unpriced extensions for two additional one-year periods.

The deal follows contracts signed in March with West African Exploration and Production Company (WAEP), a Dangote Group subsidiary, for three premium jackup rigs.

Nigeria is a fast-growing market for drilling and exploration activities, driven by rising energy demand, national production targets, and increased upstream investment, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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