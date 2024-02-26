PHOTO
Iraq intends to study the revival of the country’s first oil refinery located in the far eastern province of Diyala.
Iraqi Member of Parliament, Muthar Al-Karawi, told Baghdad Today that Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani has pledged to study the revival of Al-Wind refinery in Khanaqin, which was established in 1931.
The refinery, which ceased production decades ago, had a a capacity of 12,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Al-Karawi stated that he discussed the possibility of reviving the refinery with the Prime Minister, who agreed to form a specialised committee to assess its feasibility, particularly from an economic standpoint.
"Reviving the Al-Wind refinery could ensure self-sufficiency for Diyala and neighboring provinces in terms of oil products," Al-Karawi said.
This news comes alongside the reopening of the Baiji refinery after a 10-year hiatus, boasting a much larger capacity of 150,000 bpd.
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
