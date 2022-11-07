Iraq’s Oil Exploration Company (OEC) and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) have started seismic surveys as part of first phase of offshore oil and gas exploration, state-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

The Chinese company has started implementing a joint study contract for two-dimensional seismic and geophysical surveys to explore hydrocarbon gatherings in the Iraqi offshores north of the Arabian Gulf, OEC Director Ali Jassim told Arabic language daily Al Sabaah.

Jassim said that CNOOC will issue the tender for the marine cleaning project soon.

In October, the Iraqi government directed the inclusion of vital and strategic projects including oil within its oil-for-projects agreement with China.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)