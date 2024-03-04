A major development project under way at a war-damaged oilfield in Iraq will nearly quadruple its crude production and further boost the OPEC member’s output capacity, according to an Iraqi oil official.

Hamrin oilfield in the Northern Saladin governorate is currently producing around 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) but output will soar to 60,000 bpd after the project is completed, said Khalil Al-Muhairi, Director of Oilfields Authority in the Governorate.

Muhairi told the official Iraqi News Agency in weekend comments that Hamrin, dubbed “the sleeping giant” will also produce around 45 million cubic feet of associated gas per day.

“The crude oil and gas to be produced by the field represent a major addition to the country’s production and economy,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

