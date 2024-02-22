OPEC producer Iraq intends to invite bids for new oil and gas concession areas in April within a post-war drive to develop its hydrocarbon resources.

The Oil Ministry has started selling documents outlining concession details within its 6th licensing round and the remaining sites in the 5th round that was unveiled in 2023, said Mohammed Al-Saadi, assistant director of the Licensing Section at the Ministry.

In comments published by the Iraqi Al-Forat news agency on Thursday, Saadi said oil major Shell and Italy’s ENI are among global firms which have bought documents.

“The remaining part of the 5th licensing round as well as the 6th round will be launched at the end of April,” Saadi said.

He said the 5th licensing round comprises 8 exploratory wells and 8 producing wells while the 6th round includes 11 promising oil wells and 3 gas wells.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

