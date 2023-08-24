OPEC member Iraq announced on Thursday it has reached an initial agreement with Turkmenistan to import gas for the operation of its power stations.

The two countries reached the agreement after talks between an Iraq’s Oil Ministry delegation and Turkmenistan officials in Ashgabat, according to Oil Ministry Undersecretary for Gas Supplies Izzat Sabir.

In a statement published by the official Iraqi News Agency, Sabir said a final accord would be signed before the end of 2023.

“The agreement which will be signed towards the end of the year will determine the gas quantities to be supplied by Turkmenistan to Iraq,” Sabir said.

Iraq is heavily reliant on gas supplies from neighbouring Iran, importing more than nine billion cubic metres in 2022, according to the report.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

