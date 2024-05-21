Iraq's Ministry of Oil has signed an initial agreement with a Chinese-Iraqi consortium to develop the Mansuriyah gas field in Diyala province, a significant step towards boosting the country's natural gas production, the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Monday.

The agreement was signed by the state-owned Midland Oil Company and a consortium of China’s Jereh Group and Petro Iraq, and follows the signing of the Akkas gas field development contract with Ukrainian company Ukrzemresurs in April 2024.

The INA report said the initial goal is to reach 100 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) within 18 months, and achieve peak production of 300 MMscfd within 4-5 years of the contract signing.

