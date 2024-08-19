Iraq has achieved 65 percent reduction in gas flaring as the OPEC member implements an ambitious programme to capture and use flare gas for power production and stop all flaring by 2028.

Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul-Ghani told Iraqi News Agency (INA) last week that the project for recovery of flare gas in Nassiriya and Al Gharraf oilfields in Dhi Qar governorate is more than 65 percent complete.

The contract was awarded in August 2018 to Baker Hughes by the South Gas Company (SGC) and involves the construction of a natural gas to liquid (NGL) plant to recover dry gas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and condensate.

He also referred to a contract signed with TotalEnergies and partners last year to recover flared gas from West Qurna 2, Majnoon, Artawi, Tuba and Luhais oil fields in Basra.

The contract, which forms part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP), will supply gas for power generation plants.

Abdul-Ghani also highlighted that Iraqi gas is noted for its high ethane content, a component used in petrochemical industries.

Iraq is listed among the top nine countries responsible for 75 percent of global gas flaring, according to the World Bank’s Global Gas Flaring Tracker Report 2024.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

