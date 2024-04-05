OPEC producer Iraq has received bids from a number of foreign companies to build an oil refinery in the Eastern Wasit Governorate, Iraq’s Oil Minister has said.

Hayan Abdel Ghani told local reporters late Thursday that these bids were in response to an offer by the Ministry to investors for the construction of the 100,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery.

“We have announced Wasit refinery as an investment opportunity for interested companies….we have received bids from a number of companies,” he said.

Iraq’s government approved the Wasit refining project nearly eight years ago but it was put on hold for unknown reasons.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

