Iraq is considering building oil refineries in neighboring countries to achieve self-sufficiency in petroleum products and export the surplus, an Iraq deputy has said.

“There is a proposal to build new Iraqi oil refineries in neighboring countries to support efforts to achieve self-sufficiency and increase revenues,” said Adnan Al-Jabiri, Deputy Chairman of Parliament’s oil and gas committee.

Jabiri did not name those countries or make clear if these refineries would be owned by Iraq or built as joint ventures.

Iraq’s neighbors include Turkey, Iran, Syria, Jordan and Gulf oil producers Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

OPEC’s second largest oil producer’s ongoing refinery projects are mainly intended for the local market.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

