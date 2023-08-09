Iraq’s Ministries of Electricity and Oil have formed a joint committee to discuss importing gas from Qatar and Turkmenistan.

“The committee will go with a delegation to Turkmenistan and study the possibility of gas imports,” Minister of Electricity Ziyad Ali Fadhil told state-owned Iraqi News Agency.

He added that another delegation would go to Qatar to discuss the potential of supplying Iraq with liquefied gas via one of its ports.

Iraq uses gas to operate power stations, which collectively generate 7,000 megawatts per day.

