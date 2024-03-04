Iraq's Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, and his Iranian counterpart, Javad Owji, held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the potential for joint investment in oil fields that straddle the border between the two countries, according to local Iraqi media reports.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the seventh summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Algiers, Algeria. Both ministers also explored broader cooperation opportunities in the oil and gas sectors, including infrastructure projects.

Iran and Iraq share five oil fields situated along the border between the two countries, according to a February 2019 report by Hart Energy.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.