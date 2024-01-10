The US company ExxonMobil, one of the world’s largest oil firms, is planning to explore for hydrocarbons in Algeria under an agreement to be signed shortly.

An ExxonMobil delegation discussed the planned deal with Algeria’s Energy and Mines Minister Mohammed Arkab in the capital Algiers on Tuesday, the Arabic language daily Elkhabar said, citing a Ministry statement.

“The two sides held talks on ExxonMobil’s investments in Algeria and the current consultations between the two sides on oil exploration in some areas in Algeria,” the statement said.

“The two sides stressed they will continue such consultations which aim to reach an agreement in the next few days for exploration and oilfield development,” it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

