Multi-billion-dollar hydrocarbon projects have allowed state-run Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to boost gas production to its highest level and output is expected to continue rising, a newspaper in the OPEC member said on Friday.

Gas output by KOC, which manages Kuwait’s upstream oil sector, has peaked at nearly 580 million cubic feet per day (m/cfd), the Arabic language daily Alqabas said, quoting KOC sources.

The sources told the paper that the increase came mainly from free gas fields in North Kuwait, where most of KOC’s major oilfields are located.

“KOC is targeting a production of one billion cubic feet per day…we are confident this target can be attained given the massive gas deposits in Kuwait,” one source said.

Kuwait has been locked in a massive programme to expand its oil and gas production, taking advantage of its huge proven resources of 101 billion barrels of crude oil and nearly 63 trillion cubic feet of gas.

