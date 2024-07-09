Arab Finance: The Italian energy firm Eni is planning to drill new wells in its concessions in Egypt to scale its production up, COO Guido Brusco stated during a meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi.

For his part, Badawi stressed that the petroleum sector is looking forward to further joint achievements with Eni, focusing on boosting production and developing oil and gas resources.

The meeting also tackled potential cooperation on emissions reduction projects in the natural gas industry within the framework of the signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Eni and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company.

