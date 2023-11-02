Egypt is working on a strategy to expand carbon capture and storage operations after it signed several contracts for related projects, its Oil and Mineral Resources Minister was reported on Thursday as saying.

Tarek El-Molla said after meeting a German climate and economic affairs delegation in Cairo that he discussed benefiting from Germany’s technology in such a field.

“We are now working on a strategy concerning carbon capture and storage and we are planning to fully execute this strategy,” Mulla was quoted as saying by the Arabic language daily Addustour and other Egyptian publications.

The Minister said Ministry experts have already conducted studies for carbon capture and storage at some of the country’s oil sites ahead of preparing the strategy.

