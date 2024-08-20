Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has discussed with a delegation from the US-based energy firm Chevron ways to accelerate oil drilling activities at the company’s concessions in the Mediterranean, as per a statement.

Priority is given to the Narges natural gas field in the Egyptian Mediterranean waters that is operated by Chevron in cooperation with the Italian energy giant Eni.

It was previously reported that Chevron is planning to drill the first well to extract natural gas from the Narges 2 field in the Mediterranean during the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year.

