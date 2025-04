Eight OPEC+ countries agreed on Thursday to advance their plan for oil output hikes by increasing oil output by 411,000 barrels per day in May.

"This comprises the increment originally planned for May in addition to two monthly increments," OPEC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler, Olesya Astakhova, Ahmad Ghaddar, Maha El Dahan and Dmitry Zhdannikov, Editing by Louise Heavens)