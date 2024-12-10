Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company (CGCC) said on Tuesday it had submitted the lowest bid for a local gas project with a value of around 19.28 million Kuwaiti dinars ($63.5 million).

CGCC said in a statement on Kuwait Bourse that it has not yet received a letter confirming the awarding of the contract.

The project for the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) involves “external works for the Jurassic gas production facilities” in North Kuwait, including a feeding pipeline network.

“We have yet not received a confirmation letter for the awarding of this contract...CGCC will provide the Bourse management with any new developments in this regard,” it said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)



Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.