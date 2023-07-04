Shanghai-listed process automation company SUPCON announced on Tuesday that it has bagged three automation contracts in the Gulf region.

The company said in a press statement that it has been awarded a Workforce & Assets Tracking Solution Project by International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest full-service shipyard in the MENA region powered by Aramco, Bahri, Lamprell, and HHI; an instrumentation contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) and a Smart Safety & Site Monitoring Solution for the Aramco Academy project.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)