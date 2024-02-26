Algeria is targeting new markets in its hydrocarbon export push after the completion of a project to expand one of its main terminals on the Mediterranean, an official has said.

The expansion of the Northeastern port of Skikda costs nearly 53 billion Algerian dinars ($354 million) and the project is being executed by a Chinese contractor, the project manager Sami Kwashi told Algeria’s Aljumhouria newspaper on Sunday.

“This is a strategic project which will largely boost shipping and offloading capabilities for various petroleum products and LNG,” Kwashi said.

He said the project, which was launched in 2019 was scheduled to be completed two years ago but was delayed following the pandemic.

“This project will allow the port to handle large gas vessels with a capacity of 220,000 cubic metres and oil tankers with a loading capacity of between 50,000 and 250,000 tonnes… this project will enable Algeria to reach new energy markets, mainly in East Asia,” he said.

He noted the project involves the extension of the Northern breakwater at the port over 500 metres and the construction of a new 870-metre long breakwater to the East in order to accommodate the new terminal of the hydrocarbon port.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

