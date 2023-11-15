Abu Dhabi-listed National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) said its wholly owned subsidiary, National Petroleum Construction Co. (NPCC), has bagged two contracts for Saudi Aramco’s Arab Medium facilities upgrade scheme.



The value of the awards is nearly $1.3 billion, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi stock exchange.

The scope of the two projects comprises fabrication and installation of 11 slipover production deck modules and fabrication and installation of nine structural jackets, in addition to installing eight subsea pipelines with an approximate length of 23km and 22 subsea cables of 15kV with a total length of 115km.



In a separate bourse statement, the company announced winning a $520 million contract from Saudi Aramco for the Offshore Maintain Potential Programme (CRPO 128).

The project scope includes replacing the offshore subsea trunk line for a total length of 67km.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

