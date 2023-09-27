Arab Finance: Six international oil and gas exploration companies are competing for winning oil exploration and exploitation bids for 12 blocks in the Mediterranean Sea and Nile Delta, a government official told Asharq Business on September 26th.

This comes within the framework of the international bid round launched by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) last year.

The bidders include Italy’s Eni, UK’s bp, US-based Chevron, Dutch firm Shell, Energean, and Cheiron Petroleum Corporation, the source pointed out.

It is worth mentioning that the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Company (GANOPE) launched on September 25th the Egyptian International Bid Round 2023 to explore oil in 23 blocks in Egypt.

