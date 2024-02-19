Kuwait has invited five international companies to submit bids for a contract involving analysis of data collected through a seismic survey of western oil fields.

The Arabic language daily Alanba said on Monday the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) set 13 March for bidding and 22 April as a deadline.

The companies invited to bid include the Schlumberger and CGS of the US, TGS of Norway, DUG of Australia and BGP of China.

BGP, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Company, said in 2021 it was awarded a $136-million contract for onshore 3D seismic survey in Kuwait.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

