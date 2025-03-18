Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced that the number of valid mining licenses in the kingdom reached 2,401 in 2024.

These licenses cover various categories, including mining, exploration, reconnaissance, building materials quarries, and small mine operations, reported SPA.

As per 2024 Mining Sector Indicators Bulletin, issued by the National Industrial and Mining Information Center, the lion's share of these licences went to building materials quarries section totalling 1,481.

The exploration sector came second in the list with 642 licences followed by mining and small mining exploitation (215), reconnaissance (41), and surplus mineral ore extraction (22), it added.

