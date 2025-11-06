Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is seeking bids for three mining complexes in the Riyadh and Makkah regions.



The Riyadh Province includes two complexes: a 2.48-square-kilometre (sq km) sand ore complex south of Al-Dilam in Al-Dilam Governorate, and a sand ore and backfill materials complex south of Al-Hair in Riyadh city, with an area of 15.23 sq km, the ministry said in a statement.



The Makkah Province includes a sand ore and backfill materials complex in Al-Jubayhah, Khulais Governorate, covering an area of 45.57 sq km.



Bids will be accepted from 23 November 23 to 11 December 2025, the statement added.

Ongoing reforms in the Saudi mining sector have attracted $32 billion in investments in mining projects in iron, phosphate, aluminium, and copper, according to a July 2025 Zawya Projects report.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

