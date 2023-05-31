MUSCAT: The Ministry of Energy and Minerals yesterday signed three agreements in the mining sector for exploring potash and lithium ore in A’Dhahirah and Al Wusta governorates.

These agreements are in pursuit of a new methodology for the development of the mining sector, notably through the preparation of a concession agreement that covers legal, technical and financial instruments to be agreed by the Ministry and investors.

The pact will spearhead the management of mineral ores’ extraction from the specific concession areas.

The agreements were signed by Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, and the representatives of the companies concerned as follows: Mohammed Ali al Barwani, Chairman of Mawarid Potash Mining Company (for Concession Area No. 53-B), Mohit Khimji, CEO of Tasnim Projects Company (for Concession Area No. 53 – C) and al Zubair Mohammed al Zubair, Chairman of Ara Natural Resources Company (for Concession Area No. 51 – C).

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).