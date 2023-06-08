Oman is planning to auction 7 new mining areas to investors to tap its mineral wealth within economic diversification schemes, the official news agency said on Thursday.

The offer will target “serious” investors wishing to exploit promising mineral resources in various areas or the Gulf country, the agency said, quoting Saud Al-Mahrouki, Metals Director at the Omani Energy and Minerals Ministry.

“We are planning to offer new mining areas on an action system to attract serious investors wishing to enter the promising mining sector in the Sultanate,” Mahrouki said.

“Vast areas are available in the Sultanate for this purpose…investors are allowed to hunt for more than one metal in their concession areas,” he added.

Mahrouki said the Ministry is working to prepare 7 mining areas which could be rich in chrome, copper and other minerals.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

