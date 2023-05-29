Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals has extended the bid submission deadline for mining concessions for seven blocks from 28 May 2023 to 30 July 2023.

Bidding began on 28 March 2023.

The three concession areas in Dhofar governorate are:

• Area 71, spread over an area of 5,638 square kilometres (sq km), with prospects for gypsum, dolomite, limestone, phosphates and clay

• Area 73, spanning 1,551 sq. km, with gypsum, limestone, dolomite

• Area 77, spread over an area of 1,355 sq. km, with limestone, phosphates and dolomite

The three concession areas in Al Sharqiyah North governorate with prospects for copper, gold, silver, chrome and basalt mining are:

• Area 22-B, spread over 1,144 sq. km

• Area 22-D, spanning 790 sq. km

• Area 22-E, spread over an area of 810 sq. km

Area 11-A, spread over an area of 1,438 sq. km, with prospects for copper, gold, silver, chrome, basalt and gypsum is in Al Buraimi Governorate.

