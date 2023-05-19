18 May 2023 MUSCAT: Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals has invited interested investors and developers to bid for exclusive mining rights to two marble-rich sites located at Ibri in Al Dhahira Governorate.

The two sites, covering a total area of 703,000 sq metres, represent promising investment opportunities for businesses operating within Oman's mineral sector, the Ministry stated in a post.

“The mining sites selected for inclusion in this prestigious auction have been carefully chosen based on their exceptional geological composition and strategic location,” it said. “Commencing on May 21, 2023, interested parties are invited to register for this momentous event, which provides a unique chance to participate and capitalize on this extraordinary occasion.” The registration period will remain open until August 20, 2023, the Ministry said, adding that interested parties can send their queries via email at concessions.dept@mem.gov.om. Detailed insights can also be obtained by visiting the official website at www.mem.gov.om.

It is the latest in a series of public auctions unveiled by the Ministry as part of its bid to open up Oman’s promising mining sector to private investment and development. Just last month, the Ministry offered three sites at Ayoun in Dhofar Governorate for aggregate mining. The sites hold abundant reserves of construction materials that will contribute to the growth of the construction industry in Oman. Further, commercialization of these sites will also drive economic activities in Dhofar Governorate, it said.

Earlier, the Ministry launched a public auction of 7 mining concession areas, covering a total area of 12,726 square kilometers and distributed in the governorates of Dhofar, North Al Sharqiyah and Al Buraimi.

The new blocks are home to industrial minerals such as gypsum, limestone, phosphate, dolomite and clay, as well as metallic minerals including gold, silver, copper, chromite and basalt.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

