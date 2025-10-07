Algeria has planned a $60 billion investment programme covering energy and mining projects for the 2025–2029 period, Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab announced at the 13th North Africa Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (NAPEC 2025) in Oran.



The initiative seeks to strengthen the OPEC member’s role as a global energy supplier while advancing a shift toward cleaner and more sustainable production, local Arabic language newspaper Elkhabar reported on Monday.



Arkab told delegates from more than 60 countries the plan spans exploration, production, and renewable energy projects, adding that 80 percent of the investment will be directed toward upstream exploration and production, while the remaining funds will support refining and petrochemical projects.

He also highlighted Algeria’s push towards cleaner energy sources, saying the country has launched projects to generate 3,200 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy as part of the country's broader energy diversification efforts, according to a Reuters report.



Arkab said that state energy firm Sonatrach aimed to reduce gas flaring to less than one percent by 2030, supported by a large-scale afforestation project covering 520,000 hectares.



In June, the minister said that Algeria has allocated a $7 billion investment portfolio for major industrial projects aimed at increasing the conversion rate of hydrocarbons into higher value-added products from 32 percent to 50 percent in the next five years.

Key projects include a new 5 MMTPA refinery in Hassi Messaoud set to launch in 2027, and a naphtha cracking unit in Arzew expected to produce an additional 1.2 MMTPA of gasoline starting March 2027.



A fuel oil cracking facility in Skikda is expected to be operational by January 2029, contributing an annual output of 1.75 MMTPA of diesel and 250,000 TPA of asphalt.



Additionally, in June, Algeria’s parliament passed a new law permitting foreign companies to own up to 80 percent of mining projects, marking a major shift as the OPEC nation aims to diversify its economy, according to Africa Business Insider.

