Zambia’s Neelkanth Cables has opened a 130 million UAE dirhams ($35.39 million) manufacturing facility at TECOM Group’s Dubai Industrial City as part of its expansion strategy.

The facility, covering an area of 503,000 square feet, will manufacture low- and medium-voltage conductors and instrumentation cables, with a throughput of 20,000 metric tonnes (MT) per annum, including 13,000 MT of copper and 7,000 MT of aluminium power cables each a year.

Through the new facility, the company aims to serve customers in the power transmission and distribution, oil and gas, construction, cement, steel, infrastructure, and metal industries across the UAE, GCC, South Asia, and Africa.

DIC was the first choice for the new facility due to its strategic location close to major transportation hubs, facilitating efficient logistics and distribution, said Sanjeev Dubey, Chief Operating Officer at Neelkanth Cables Manufacturing.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

