US-based global water solutions company Xylem officially inaugurated a new manufacturing facility for water pumps in Egypt.

The plant, a joint venture between Xylem and local firm Tiba Manzalawi Group, was inaugurated on Monday by the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir.

A statement issued by the Ministry said the plant will manufacture split-case centrifugal pumps and end suction pumps in the first phase, which involved an investment of 300 million Egyptian pounds ($9.7 million).

Covering a total area of 9,000 square metres (sqm), the facility's first phase occupies 4,000 sqm, the statement said, adding that its production capacity is projected to range between 2,000 and 4,000 water pumps annually.

Xylem’s project portfolio includes the wastewater treatment plant in Abu Rawash, the Bahr El Baqar drainage water treatment plant, the rehabilitation and development of the Alexandria sewage purification and treatment plant, as well as heating, air conditioning, and water pumping systems in the government district of the new administrative capital, water systems in the new city of El Alamein, and the irrigation project in Toshka.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)