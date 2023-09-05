France-based Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and Riyadh-headquartered Shurfah Group have agreed to build the first clinker-free cement plant in Saudi Arabia in 2024.

The engineering and production process will be carried out by IBAU Hamburg, a German general contractor, Hoffmann said in a statement on Tuesday.

All the vertical units will be built entirely with Hoffmann Green cement, the company added.

Hoffmann and Shurfah signed a 22-year licensing agreement to finance, build and operate Hoffmann Green production units in the Kingdom to support the decarbonation of the construction sector.

The agreement will allow the Saudi company to market Hoffmann Green carbon-free cement throughout Saudi Arabia.

In return for the industrial and technological transfer, Hoffmann Green will receive from Shurfah an entry fee and fixed and variable annual royalties based on sales generated by the marketing of Hoffmann cement in the Kingdom.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

