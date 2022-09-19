Local Omani SME Wakud International has joined hands with fellow Omani SME and leading recycler Tadweer has announced a collaboration to turn waste oils into biodiesel.

Tadweer is growing its recycling streams to include the recycling of used cooking oil (UCO). It is the first entity in the Sultanate of Oman to provide a solution for collecting used cooking oil from residential homes. The new partnership will raise awareness of the local benefits from recycling UCO in Oman, said Wakud in a press statement.

Waste oils can be a hazard to the environment and wildlife as they are usually disposed of incorrectly. Collecting UCO for renewable fuels provides a solution for the ecological challenge our community is facing.

“It our pleasure to have this great partnership with Wakud - the lead company in UCO recycling in Oman - in collecting UCO from individuals for a first time in Oman beside collection from hotels, restaurants, and other UCO generators and recycling it to biodiesel. This partnership come in line with Oman 2040 to raise the awareness of community about green economy and keep our environment more sustainable and greener,” said Zulfa al Kharousi, Tadweer Co-Founder.

Maher al Habsi, Wakud CEO, added: “We intend to transform all the cooking oil collected by Tadweer into local biodiesel. Providing our community with Oman’s cleanest fuel. Our partnership is a great example of how as SMEs we can work together to fulfil our ambitions of Vision 2040 and create a localised, circular green economy that puts an emphasis on environmental protection.

Tadweer will soon be rolling out an app where households will be able to schedule pickup of used cooking oil in environmentally safe bottles.

