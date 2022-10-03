Gecko Robotics, a leader in robotics and industrial asset management software, is setting up its international headquarters in the UAE under the ‘NextGen FDI’ initiative launched by the Ministry of Economy.

The ministry said in a press statement that the Pittsburgh-based company will set up a factory in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Industrial City (KIZAD) that will create 300 jobs.

The statement quoted co-founder and CEO Jake Loosararian as saying that the first batch of employees have set up base in the UAE, adding that Gecko hopes to benefit from the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) and access to manufacturing and engineering talent.

