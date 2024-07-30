MUSCAT: Underscoring Oman’s increasing reliance on Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) to sustain oil and gas production, SNF — the world’s leading provider of integrated solutions for chemical-EOR — says it has plans to set up a polymer production plant in the Sultanate of Oman to cater to the requirements of a growing portfolio of oilfield customers and water utilities in the wider region.

UK-based SNF is a major manufacturer of polyacrylamide, a key polymer used in Chemical EOR operations in Oman, among other sectors. Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the country’s biggest oil and gas producer, is a leading user of the polymer for its chemical EOR operations. So are a host of energy companies and service providers operating within and outside the Oil & Gas sector, according to a key SNF executive.

“As part of our strategic investment, we plan to establish a local production plant in Oman,” said Jimmy Nesbitt, General Manager of SNF, Oman. “This initiative aims to boost In-Country Value (ICV), reduce transportation costs, and ensure an uninterrupted supply chain. This investment is closely tied to the promising development of Chemical EOR in Oman, further solidifying our commitment to the region's industrial growth.”

In remarks to the Observer, Nesbitt said the company is preparing to shortly launch its regional technical hub in Oman. Styled as the Regional SNF Technical Center Oman (RSTC Oman), the facility - newly established at Ghala in Muscat - will serve as SNF’s R&D hub for the entire Gulf region.

“We are thrilled to announce that the RSTC Oman will officially commence operations from September onwards. The grand opening ceremony is slated for September or October, marking a significant milestone in our journey to promote Chemical EOR knowledge and enhance technological capabilities in the region,” SNF Oman’s General Manager said.

At the heart of RSTC Oman is a high-tech lab centre focused on polymer developments, according to the executive. “The RSTC Oman is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology. It will conduct comprehensive QAQC operations and pioneering R&D for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) development in new fields. The centre's capabilities include Polymer Rheology, Filter Ratio, Thermal Stability, Shear Stability, Core Floods (injectivity, adsorption, in-situ rheology, oil recovery), positioning it at the forefront of technological advancement.”

As safe, clean chemicals, polymers can contribute significantly to CO2 reduction, according to the official. “Modern polymer EOR projects can cut oil production CO2 emissions by 50%. Additionally, polymers are crucial for water treatment, enabling us to treat water for over 1 billion people globally and helping thousands of industrial sites clean and recycle water.”

While SNF’s biggest client is majority state-owned PDO, other partners include Petrogas, CCED, STS, and MEDCO, besides a number of non-hydrocarbon players as well, he said.

In addition to creating employment opportunities for a number of Omani professionals, the new R&D centre will also seek to foster collaborations with local and Gulf universities, oil and gas companies, and water treatment firms, further expanding employment and knowledge-sharing opportunities. “Our investment in the RSTC Oman is not just a commitment to innovation but also a testament to our dedication to sustainable growth and local empowerment,” Nesbitt added.

