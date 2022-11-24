The UAE has six hydrogen projects under development at the cost of $1.66 billion, state news agency WAM reported, quoting the UK-based trade association Energy Industries Council (EIC).



The Gulf country could potentially supply 25 percent of the global low-carbon hydrogen market by 2030, the report said, quoting EIC’s November 2022 country report.



Hydrogen is a rising sector in the UAE, with the launch of the Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap during COP26, the report said.



The UAE formed the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance in January 2021, comprising Mubadala Investment Company, ADQ, ADNOC and the country’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.



The report said that one of the pilot projects under development is at the Mohammed bin Rashid (MBR) solar park, which will produce about 20.5 kilograms an hour of hydrogen at 1.25MWe of peak power.



Zawya Projects reported earlier that the Middle East has attracted 15 percent of the global hydrogen infrastructure investments of $24 billion announced through 2030, the third largest globally, citing a report by the Belgium-based Hydrogen Council.



(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)