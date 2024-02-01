Al-Futtaim Real Estate (AFRE) has signed a partnership agreement with TAQA Volt, a subsidiary of TAQA Power, the electricity operating arm of Egypt’s TAQA Arabia group to develop, manage, operate and maintain an initial phase of nine Electric Vehicle (EV) charging Stations within AFRE’s Cairo Festival City mixed-use development.

Samy Abdel Kader, Managing Director of TAQA Power said: “In embarking on this transformative venture alongside Al-Futtaim Real Estate, TAQA Volt reinforces its unwavering dedication to sustainability as the first Licensed EV Charging Company in Egypt.”

“By integrating TAQA Volt's cutting-edge Electrical Vehicle Charging Stations into this luxurious enclave, we are not only meeting the evolving needs of our discerning customers but also contributing to the broader environmental objective of an eco-friendly and self-sustaining ‘city within a city’,” added Ashraf Ezz El-Din, Managing Director for Al-Futtaim Real Estate.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

