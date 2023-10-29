Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company) and Abu Dhabi Airports have signed an agreement mainly aimed at exploring progressive waste management practices across the emirate’s five airports and paving the way for achieving a circular economy.

As per the deal, Tadweer and Abu Dhabi Airports will collaborate to raise awareness on providing comprehensive waste management solutions at the airports, increasing the diversion of waste from landfills, developing tailored monitoring and reporting, which promotes circularity within the airport ecosystem and contributes to realizing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainable waste management.

A part of ADQ, Tadweer is the sole custodian of waste management for Abu Dhabi and is committed to developing an integrated waste management sector and becoming a leader in extracting value from waste to contribute to national sustainability ambitions, said a top official.

CEO and Managing Director Engineer Ali Al Dhaheri said: "Our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Airports is a testament to our unwavering commitment to redefining waste management in the emirate and keeping pace with the global transition towards a circular economy."

"This partnership aligns with Tadweer’s mission to build an integrated waste management system and drive the conversion of waste into an economic asset. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents to drive a sustainable and greener future for Abu Dhabi," he added.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director & Interim CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "As the UAE looks forward to welcoming COP28, in conjunction with 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, it is essential to increase knowledge and education on sustainability, waste management, and responsible behaviours."

"Through this partnership, we aim to deliver on our ambition to promote a circular economy across our ecosystem. We firmly believe that Tadweer can support us in realising our ESG ambitions for Terminal A and are keen to be involved in this collaboration," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

