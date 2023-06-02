Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), the sole custodian of waste management for Abu Dhabi emirate in partnership with waste management sub-contractor Averda, has started operating the first battery-electric refuse truck in the UAE for household waste collection in Abu Dhabi.

Tadweer’s investment also marks the first acquisition of a fully electric heavy-duty truck in the Middle East and the first fully electric Renault truck outside Europe.

Mark Woods, senior advisor, Tadweer, said the introduction of a 100 percent electric truck in the company’s waste management operations reflects its “unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and integrated waste management system” in line with the Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030 and the UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative.

He said the announcement coincides with the declaration of 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’ and the hosting of the COP 28 Climate Change Conference in the UAE.”

The Renault D Wide E-Tech Electric truck with GVWR of 27 tonnes and 6x2 axle configuration is equipped with a 23m3 Farid electric garbage compactor by Gorica Group. The truck was manufactured in France and imported by Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division, the sole distributor of Renault Trucks in Abu Dhabi.

One of the immediate goals for Tadweer and Averda is to test the electric truck extensively and analyse its performance in the UAE’s weather conditions, particularly its high summer temperatures.

Mazen Chebaklo, CEO of Averda, said: “The continued operation of the electric truck on Abu Dhabi roads will provide insights on the driver behaviour and performance of the truck in the unique operating conditions in this region. We are confident that the success of this project will open the possibilities of widespread fleet adoption and introducing similar initiatives in other markets.”

Hani El Tannir, CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial, said the Renault D Wide E-Tech Electric truck had been tried and tested in Europe.

“The initiative by Tadweer will help address the perceived risks and barriers to heavy-duty electric vehicle adoption in the region,” he noted.

Up to 130 km range on a single charge

Waste collection and urban distribution are among the best use cases for electric trucks, as the current battery capacities can meet the range requirements for daily operations without recharging.

A typical waste collection route for Averda’s electric refuse truck covers a roundtrip distance of 120 km, starting from Averda’s depot in Abu Dhabi. During a nine-hour shift, the truck can make up to 120 waste collection and disposal stops before returning to the depot.

With a maximum payload of 10 tonnes, the Renault D Wide E-Tech delivers a range of 130 km on a single charge. Four 66kW Li-Ion battery packs distributed equally on both sides of the truck provide a total capacity of 265 kWh.

Ahmed Motaleb, product and market manager ­– Greater Middle East, Renault Trucks, said: “The maximum range of the Renault D Wide E-Tech Electric refuse truck comfortably exceeds the distance covered daily on a typical route. This solves the range anxiety problem for waste management fleet operators. If necessary, the truck can be charged quickly using a DC fast charger.”

The electric truck supports AC and DC fast charging and can be fully recharged in approximately 10 hours using a 22kW AC charger or in approximately two hours using a 150kW DC charger.

The UAE government has announced it will install over 800 EV charging stations nationwide, while Dubai is moving towards a zero-emissions public transportation sector.

(Reporting by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)