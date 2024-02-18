Sohar Port and Freezone has signed a land lease agreement with Starsun Sohar to establish a $3 million recycling plant for lead-acid batteries with the freezone.

The recycling plant, covering an area of 7,000 sq m, will focus on recovering valuable materials from locally used batteries, with a projected production capacity of 1,000 tonnes per month.

The facility will also export lead ingots, lead oxide, and red lead oxide to key markets, including India, China, Korea, and several European countries.

These products will be traded on the London Metal Exchange, bolstering global trade capacities.

“We are setting a model for sustainable industrial practices, where waste is transformed into valuable resources, thereby fostering a greener, more resilient economic ecosystem,” said Omar bin Mahmood Al Mahrizi, CEO of Sohar Freezone.

Sohar Port and Freezone contributes 2.1% to the country’s GDP, offering 26,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.