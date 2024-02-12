Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (Solutions) has signed a framework agreement with Digital Centres for Data and Telecommunications Company (Center3) to design and build the infrastructure for data centre halls and Meet Me Rooms for 150 million Saudi riyals ($40 million).

The three-year contract includes procurement, design, and implementation of cabinets and related accessories, structured cabling, hot aisle containment doors and accessories, data centre infrastructure management solutions and related integrations, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday.

The pact also includes fit-out items such as cages, CCTV cameras, additional cable trays, cable baskets, etc.

Saudi-listed Saudi Telecom Company (STC) is a related party, owning 79 percent and 100 percent of Solutions and Center3, respectively.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

