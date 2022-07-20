SAMI Composites, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries' (SAMI), has signed an agreement with US-based Lockheed Martin to develop a composites manufacturing Centre of Excellence (COE) in Riyadh to boost Saudi Arabia's aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

The new COE will help the Kingdom build its aerospace manufacturing capabilities to produce cutting-edge solutions in the future, SAMI said in a press statement.

SAMI Composites and Lockheed Martin will assess and develop the centre in a phased manner and focus on national talent development.

In February 2021, SAMI, which is a wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Lockheed Martin inked a strategic agreement to form a joint venture to cooperate in advancing the Kingdom's military industries sector.

