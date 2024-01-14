The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) has signed investment agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with several companies of more than 35 billion Saudi riyals ($9.33 billion).

The agreements worth more than SAR 19 billion were signed on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum, the commission said on messaging platform X.



The details of the agreements were not given.

Earlier this month, RCJY signed five investment agreements totaling more than 43 billion Saudi riyals ($11.5 billion) for projects in Yanbu Industrial City and Ras Al Khair City for Mining Industries.

