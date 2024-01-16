The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources are expected to issue a design-build-operate-manage (DBOM) tender for training centres in different industrial cities around the kingdom in the first quarter, a source told Zawya Projects.

“The tender is expected to be announced by the end of March 2024 with completion expected by end of second quarter 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project covers six training centres in different industrial cities to train around 126,000 workers by 2030.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2027, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $120 million.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

