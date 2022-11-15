King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) said on Monday that it has signed an agreement with Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) to build one of the world’s largest cryogenic carbon capture projects in the Green Duba power plant.

The agreement was signed on the side lines Saudi Green Initiative Forum (SGI Forum) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, KAUST tweeted on its official twitter handle.

The Green Duba Integrated Solar Combined Cycle (ISCC) Plant [Duba Al-Khadra] is intended to produce a total of 605 megawatts (MW) of power, including 50 MW of solar capacity, according to SEC’s 2021 ESG Report. The ISCC plant, located in the north-West along the Red Sea coast, integrates concentrated solar power (CSP) with combined cycle gas turbines.

Last week, Zawya Projects had reported that two pilot Carbon Capture and Utilisation projects focussing on emission reduction in hard-to-abate sectors were launched during the Forum. The report said KAUST, NEOM and SEC would develop one project while Alsafwa Cement Company and Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment would develop the second.

