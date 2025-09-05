Riyadh — Naqi Water Company penned a deal with Middle East Factory for Machines Company Limited (MEMCO) at an amount of EUR 900,000, according to a bourse filing.

Signed on 2 September, the agreement covers the supply and installation of machinery and automated units to enable the production of multiple bottle sizes.

This is in addition to providing the necessary technical upgrades to the filling and packaging systems, in line with the company’s operational requirements, strategic plans, and market demand.

Naqi Water highlighted that the partnership will include the filling and packaging machinery for bottled drinking water equipped with heat-sealed aluminum foil capping units. They hold a reference production capacity of approximately 40,000 bottles per hour.

The contract will be fully financed by the company’s own resources, without the need for any external funding.

The financial and operational impact of the transaction is expected to be reflected in the first half (H1) of 2026, upon completion of the supply, installation, and commissioning of commercial operations of the machinery.

